Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 426.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,393.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 385,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

