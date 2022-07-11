Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 170 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VLO opened at $107.03 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average is $101.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

