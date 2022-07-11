Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 528,430 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Uber Technologies worth $147,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 96,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER opened at $22.34 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.