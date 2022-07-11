Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 35,981 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,981 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Occidental Petroleum worth $143,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.05.

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,475,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,169,807. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

