Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.25.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $119.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $109.26 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Synaptics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

