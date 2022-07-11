Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.3% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $30,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

NYSE TSM opened at $79.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.