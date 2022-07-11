TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,342 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 26.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 90,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 61.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,610.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $86,859.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,914.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,998 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Shares of SNX opened at $92.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.61 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

TD SYNNEX Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.