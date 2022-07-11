Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 18th (NASDAQ:TETEU)

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TETEU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 18th. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 18th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TETEU opened at $10.06 on Monday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

