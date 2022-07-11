Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

TLGHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Telenet Group from €42.00 ($43.75) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($45.83) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Telenet Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.37%.

About Telenet Group (Get Rating)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.