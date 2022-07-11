Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the blue-jean maker will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEVI. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

LEVI opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 69,214 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.