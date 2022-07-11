Ten Entertainment Group’s (TEG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.24) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:TEG opened at GBX 224 ($2.71) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 251.45. The firm has a market cap of £153.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3,733.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 197 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 285.01 ($3.45).

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Antony Smith sold 32,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.09), for a total value of £82,025.85 ($99,328.95).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.