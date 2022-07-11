The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.08% of Bancorp worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bancorp by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 32,774 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.38. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 41.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

