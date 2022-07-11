The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 63,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

BNS stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

