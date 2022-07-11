The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,528,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,885 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 3.3% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $156,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.