The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Lowered by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $251.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

