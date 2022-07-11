The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.46.

GS opened at $296.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.