The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Tuesday, June 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50.

On Monday, May 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50.

Shares of HSY opened at $219.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $333.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.03. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hershey by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.