The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Lowered by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.9% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $161.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

