The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Progressive by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Progressive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $120.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.