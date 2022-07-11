Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 15,700 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Green Plains worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

About Green Plains (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.