Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 119,265 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.80 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

