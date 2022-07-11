Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 943 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.53.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $169.29 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

