Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average is $71.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.41 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

