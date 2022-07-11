Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,596 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials stock opened at $91.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

