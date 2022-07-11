Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group stock opened at $61.05 on Monday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,850.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

