Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,525 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $71.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,143 shares of company stock worth $5,146,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

