Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

NYSE:GRMN opened at $102.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.30. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Garmin Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.