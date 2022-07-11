Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,778 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.29) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($77.08) to €73.00 ($76.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

BUD stock opened at $55.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

