Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.88.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $226.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.41 and a 200-day moving average of $260.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $219.31 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

