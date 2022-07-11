Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $954,000 Stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.10% of CONX worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of CONX by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

CONX stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. CONX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

