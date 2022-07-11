Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.10% of Green Brick Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 372,926 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 285,885 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

GRBK stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $393.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.82 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

