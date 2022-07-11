Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2022

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,170,000 after acquiring an additional 76,789 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $238.17 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

