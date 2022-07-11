Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New Investment in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 287,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.77% of James River Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in James River Group by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 54,054 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in James River Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 480,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JRVR. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

JRVR stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.74%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

