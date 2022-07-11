Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 17,086 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 122,042.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,891,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Simon Property Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,582,000 after purchasing an additional 434,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.36.

SPG opened at $97.69 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.