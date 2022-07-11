Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,824 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Garrett Motion worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTX. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $6,184,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,139,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 634,073 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,289,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 268,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 538.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 132,640 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Shares of GTX opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.53. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $8.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.