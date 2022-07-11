Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.21% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $18.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.80 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 78.16%. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.

KW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

