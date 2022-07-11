Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $59.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

