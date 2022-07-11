Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 243 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,094,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period.

IJS stock opened at $89.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

