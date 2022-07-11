Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 833 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,304,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,065,000 after purchasing an additional 807,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,081,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $155.59 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.85 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.43. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

