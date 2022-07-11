Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 10,705 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 203.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 100,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 49,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.99 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.