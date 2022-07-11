Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 187 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.22. The company has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.