Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 277,396 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,561 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,396 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Tapestry worth $30,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TPR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

