Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $35,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Sony Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Sony Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Sony Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $82.58 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.14.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

