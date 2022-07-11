Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Target worth $51,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $147.99 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

