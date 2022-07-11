Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Ameriprise Financial worth $67,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,123.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $1,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

NYSE AMP opened at $236.53 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $228.83 and a one year high of $332.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.01 and a 200 day moving average of $284.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

