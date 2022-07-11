Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of Montreal worth $42,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,900,000 after buying an additional 61,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $97.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.