Todd Asset Management LLC Has $33.37 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $33,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $115.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

