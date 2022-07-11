Todd Asset Management LLC Has $34.15 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,652 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Amdocs worth $34,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amdocs by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs stock opened at $83.47 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.43%.

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About Amdocs (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.