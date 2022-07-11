Todd Asset Management LLC Has $34.75 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $34,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $248.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.31.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.69.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

