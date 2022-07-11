Todd Asset Management LLC Has $38.89 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,960 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $38,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Express by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in American Express by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.63.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $141.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

